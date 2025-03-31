The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

