Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($29.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.03) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,135 ($14.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,548 ($32.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,558.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.39.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

