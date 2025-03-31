Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

TXRH stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average is $181.78. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

