Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Price Target to GBX 365

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 360 ($4.65) to GBX 365 ($4.72) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVPL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.91) price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.25 ($4.15).

LON:EVPL opened at GBX 270 ($3.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.66. Everplay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £388.67 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

