Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after buying an additional 318,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,011,000 after buying an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile



Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

