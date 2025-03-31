Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3,300.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3,800.00.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$25.35 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$25.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.32%.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.