CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Sells £3,071.35 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($13.02), for a total transaction of £3,071.35 ($3,971.23).

CVS Group Price Performance

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,226 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 957.01.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.