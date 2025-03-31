Insider Selling: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Sells 9,464 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £306,160.40 ($395,862.94).

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,180 ($41.12) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 3,010 ($38.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,885 ($50.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,507.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,333.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of €1.20 ($1.30) per share. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

