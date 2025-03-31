Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Purchases £31,860 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Babs Omotowa acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £31,860 ($41,194.72).

Babs Omotowa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Babs Omotowa bought 20,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($45,771.92).

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 174 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seplat Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($3.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

About Seplat Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.62%.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

