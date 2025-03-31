Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) & ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Head to Head Comparison

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ITEX and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 3 0 3.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus target price of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.22%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than ITEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX $6.13 million 1.19 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,520.93 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion $10.36 9.08

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats ITEX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

