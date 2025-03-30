Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Decreases By 35.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,180,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 74,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 22,353,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,152,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

