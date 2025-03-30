Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KINS

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Shares of KINS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,073. The company has a market cap of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.