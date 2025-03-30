Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
