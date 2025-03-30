Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Drops By 33.5%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 387,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE JOF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,089. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.