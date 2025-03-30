Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Drops By 39.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBINM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

