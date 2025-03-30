Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 42.8% in March

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 7,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after buying an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.7 %

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 3,528,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.