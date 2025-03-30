Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 42.8% in March

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 7,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after buying an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.7 %
Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 3,528,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.33.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
