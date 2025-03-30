Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 58.5%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,234. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3,634.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,380 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,299,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

