Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 58.5%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EHI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,234. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
