Short Interest in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Grows By 39.5%

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loar by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after buying an additional 1,550,581 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 656,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $40,347,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Loar by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 421,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,326,000.

NYSE:LOAR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

