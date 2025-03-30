Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 54,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,872. The company has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 118.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 216.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.