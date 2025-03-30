Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 54,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,872. The company has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 118.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 216.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

