Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

