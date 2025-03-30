Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 367,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 246,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,251. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

