Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 367,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
Shares of HSHP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 246,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,251. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.76.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.
Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
