Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Rises By 49.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 32,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.