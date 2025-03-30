Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Rises By 49.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SCD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 32,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
