Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

