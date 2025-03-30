Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VKQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
