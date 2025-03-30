Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.