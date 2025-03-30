Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

