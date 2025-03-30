Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:NERD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.93.
About Roundhill Video Games ETF
