Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Expands By 61.6%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 19,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

