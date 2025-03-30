Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

DMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 35,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.05%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

