CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CI&T Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,922. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.18. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,036,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in CI&T by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 464,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CI&T by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CI&T by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

