Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of BMN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
