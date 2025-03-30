Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expands By 70.0%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bright Scholar Education Trading Down 11.0 %
BEDU stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 3,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 55.92%.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
