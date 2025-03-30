Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 64.3%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 10,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

