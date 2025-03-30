Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 64.3%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NYSE:NXC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 10,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
