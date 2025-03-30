Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in March

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $132,664.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,410.92. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,524.16. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,189 shares of company stock worth $6,708,942 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIF. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 402,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,505. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

