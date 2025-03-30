Reviewing BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and BV Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $11.85 million 1.16 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A BV Financial $37.70 million 4.69 $11.72 million $1.09 14.00

BV Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BV Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

