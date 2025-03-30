iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 310,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,592. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,371,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

