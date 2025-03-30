WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYZD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

