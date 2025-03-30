Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Update

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

STRW stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 48,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,749. The company has a market cap of $89.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRW. Wedbush began coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

