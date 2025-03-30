Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 49.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. 208,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

