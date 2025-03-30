Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,345. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

