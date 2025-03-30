BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 77.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MQT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

