BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 77.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MQT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.