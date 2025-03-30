MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 81.0% in March

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MDxHealth Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MDxHealth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in MDxHealth by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.