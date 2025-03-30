MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 81.0% in March

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
