Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,726. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

