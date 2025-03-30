Short Interest in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Rises By 50.0%

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
PTEC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,133.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
