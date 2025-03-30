Short Interest in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Rises By 50.0%

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

PTEC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,133.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

