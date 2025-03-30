Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Decreases By 42.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PGYWW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
About Pagaya Technologies
