Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Decreases By 42.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGYWW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.