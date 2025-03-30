Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Rises By 50.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

