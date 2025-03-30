iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 35.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 29,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

