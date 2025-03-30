Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Innovative Eyewear Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of LUCYW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About Innovative Eyewear
