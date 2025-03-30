Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LUCYW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

