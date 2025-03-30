Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Latam Logistic Properties Stock Performance
LPA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 19,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Latam Logistic Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
