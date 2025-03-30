First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of QQEW traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1529 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
