First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of QQEW traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $113.15 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1529 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

