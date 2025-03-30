NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
About NewRiver REIT
