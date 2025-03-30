NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.