Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 30.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.74. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

