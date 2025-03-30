Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in March

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 2,050,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,172.8 days.

JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

